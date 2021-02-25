City of Ithaca proposes sweeping changes to police department

ITHACA (WBNG) -- A new plan in the City of Ithaca would get rid of the Ithaca Police Department entirely, replacing it with a new agency.

"This is a cultural problem all over the country. It's not particularly one department, it's about the need to re-imagine a new form of public safety," said Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick.

The nearly 100-page document details recommendations for the future of Ithaca's police, starting with replacing the department altogether. Instead, it would become the Department of Community Solutions and Public Safety. Mayor Myrick said the plans were created after input from both law enforcement and the community.

The report shows that respondents feel disrespected by the police during everyday interactions. It also suggests not only a distrust in law enforcement, but even a distrust in the 'Reimagining Public Safety' process.

"The relationship fundamentally is not working as it is structured. The role of law enforcement has expanded and changed in recent years," said Myrick.

The new department would consist of two divisions, one with armed 'public safety workers', trained for more serious and violent crimes. The other division would be composed of unarmed 'community solution workers' geared toward deescalating situations.

"Those types of calls, we know right when they come into dispatch, they never result in arrest. We know that right away, there's 35% of [calls] that we know a different kind of response could be warranted," said Myrick.

The Ithaca Police Department has 63 officers. According to the draft plan, four are out on long-term injuries, and two are out on disciplinary suspensions. However, it's unclear what exactly will happen to police officers if the plan is approved.

"We're all still trying to digest it," said Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor. "The officers have a lot of confusion and anxiety, they do not know."

Chief Nayor said he supports reform policies, including increased resources for mental health. While Nayor played an important role in collecting data for the plan, he said he was not involved in creating recommendations and went on the say the plan is radical.

"My philosophy is that you take an approach that is gradual. You can try things, evaluate them, modify them as needed," said Nayor.

While the draft is not official, after public hearings it will go before the Ithaca Common Council for approval next month.