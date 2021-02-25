COVID-related nursing home deaths in Pennsylvania fuel blame

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are maintaining it was a mistake for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to order COVID patients to be readmitted to nursing homes from hospitals, although it’s not clear the policy led to an outbreak or death. Despite a high number of nursing home deaths in Pennsylvania, no investigation has pointed to the policy. Nursing home trade associations say they’re not aware it led to death or an outbreak. Rep. Natalie Mihalek during Thursday’s Appropriations Committee hearing urged acting Health Secretary Alison Beam to say the department’s order was a mistake. Beam responded that the state wanted to ensure hospitals weren’t overrun and clarify confusing federal guidance.