Daniel Prude case reflects difficulty of prosecuting police

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury’s decision not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude illustrates a hard reality for a special unit created to investigate deaths of unarmed people at the hands of police. Few of the probes overseen by New York’s attorney general have led to charges against officers. The Prude case marks the third time a grand jury has declined to bring charges in a case handled by the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit. And the unit has yet to win a conviction. Legal experts note the state prosecutors face common problems in pursuing charges against police.