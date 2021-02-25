Davis sets Horizon tourney records with 46 points, 10 3s

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis set Horizon League tournament records with 46 points and 10 3-pointers, and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris 83-73. Fifth-seeded Detroit Mercy will face No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky on March 2 in the quarterfinals. Bul Kuol had 14 points and seven rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Chris Brandon added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Marquell Fraser had six assists. Davis was 16 of 26 from the field. Kahliel Spear scored a career-high 22 points for the Colonials.