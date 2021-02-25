Debate amid pandemic: Should foundations have to give more?

NEW YORK (AP) — The viral pandemic wiped out jobs and businesses and left many U.S. families unable to afford food. And it’s sparking debate over a divisive question: Should philanthropic groups donate more to charities? Should they be forced to? Chuck Collins, a director of a progressive think tank, thinks the government should compel foundations and donor-advised funds to step up contributions. Collins and others have put their weight behind a proposal for Congress to require these groups to contribute at least 10% of their investment assets each year for three years. It’s far from clear, though, that his proposal can gain enough support to make it through Congress. Even some leading philanthropists favor more modest steps.