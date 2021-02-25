Delaware River Basin Commission permanently bans fracking

Delaware River Basin Commission permanently bans frackingUpdated
(WBNG) -- The Delaware River Basin Commission voted to ban fracking Thursday.
The Commission voted unanimously to permanently ban fracking and drilling in the watershed.
The agency said it's an effort to protect the water supply for more than 13-million people.
The Delaware and its tributaries supply drinking water to Philadelphia and half the population of New York City.
