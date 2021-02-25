EU extends Belarus, Lukashenko sanctions for a year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is prolonging sanctions targeting the president of Belarus and dozens of officials by one year. The measures are linked to allegations of fraud in the country’s presidential election last year and a crackdown on peaceful protesters that followed. They include an asset freeze and bans on traveling in the 27-nation bloc for 88 people, including President Alexander Lukashenko, his son, other politicians, security personnel and businesspeople. EU citizens and companies are forbidden to provide them with funds. The sanctions are set to remain in force until at least through February 2022. Protests rocked Belarus after Lukashenko won a sixth term in the August election.