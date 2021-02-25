Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been charged in Michigan with two dozen crimes. John Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. The charges Thursday include sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. Geddert is accused of injuring people through forced labor and recruiting minors for forced labor. A message seeking comment was left with Geddert’s attorney. Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State University, was also the Olympic team’s doctor. Geddert has insisted he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes. Nassar is serving decades-long sentences for assault and possessing child pornography.