Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook has announced preliminary agreements with three Australian publishers, a day after the Parliament passed a law that would make the digital giants pay for news. Facebook said letters of intent have been signed with independent news organizations Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media. The commercial agreements are subject to the signing of full agreements within the next 60 days. Australia’s Parliament on Thursday had passed the final amendments to the so-called News Media Bargaining Code agreed between Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Google has already struck content licensing deals with some of Australia’s biggest news publishers.