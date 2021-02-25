Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux had three assists in his return from a COVID-19 absence to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Chris Kreider scored a hat trick for the Rangers. Giroux played in his 903rd career game, tying Bill Barber for most in the regular season with the Flyers. Philadelphia got an NHL-high seventh power-play goal of the season from van Riemsdyk.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers plan on having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back for an 18th season. Team president Art Rooney II says he and Roethlisberger have met to figure out a way to ease the financial pressure caused by Roethlisberger’s contract. Roethlisberger’s current deal carries a $41 million salary cap number for 2021. He is due a $15 million roster bonus on March 20 shortly after the new league year begins. Rooney called the meeting with Roethlisberger “productive,” adding that it allowed the two sides to “discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go.”

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two days after being designated for assignment by the Athletics, outfielder Dustin Fowler was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. He had been part of the club’s 60-player pool last season but stayed at the alternate site and didn’t play. Fowler had been considered a possible center fielder of the future for the A’s when Oakland acquired him from the Yankees at the 2017 trade deadline in a deal that sent right-hander Sonny Gray to New York.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Beatty tied his career high with 22 points, Christian Ray added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and La Salle rolled past Duquesne 85-65. Jhamir Brickus added 17 points and six assists for La Salle (9-14, 6-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Sherif Kenney had 14 points. La Salle scored a season-high 52 points in the second half. Marcus Weathers had 23 points for the Dukes (7-8, 6-7). Toby Okani and Andre Harris added 11 points apiece.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had a career-high 36 points as Saint Joseph’s topped Dayton 97-84. Ryan Daly added 25 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown had 18 points and Jordan Hall 16. Funk made five 3-pointers and hit all 11 of his free throws. The 97 points were a season best for Saint Joseph’s, which also achieved a season-high 18 3-pointers. Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points for the Flyers (12-8, 8-7). Ibi Watson added 16 points and R.J. Blakney had 15. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and nine rebounds.

COLLEGE STATION, Pa. (AP) — Niya Beverley scored a career-high 21 points, Makenna Marisa added 17 with eight rebounds and eight assists and Penn State upset No. 15 Ohio State 69-67, ending an 11-game losing streak in the series. Marisa’s layup with 1:01 to play was the winning basket, set up after Beverley, who was 9-of-11 shooting, grabbed an offensive rebound. Ohio State followed with a turnover before the Buckeyes forced a desperation airball late in the shot clock but couldn’t get off a shot in the closing 7.8 seconds. Dorka Juhasz scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Ohio State.