High pressure visits for a few days but wintry weather returns soon

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cold. Wide range in temperatures likely. Wind: W/SW 3-8 Low: 10-22





Futuretrack early Saturday morning

Short Term Forecast:

High pressure is building in tonight and aside from a few clouds, it will be a cold and quiet night. Lows could range widely from near 10 to the low 20s. High pressure continues is visit Friday and sunshine is expected with highs in the mid to upper 30s.



A wintry mix setup is showing for very early Saturday morning before the atmosphere warms up and shuts down the mix risk. For a complete look at what could happen Saturday morning check out the forecast video here!