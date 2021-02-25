How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others

A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach being charged Thursday with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise is the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar. John Geddert is accused of injuring people for years through forced labor and recruiting minors for forced labor, according to court documents. Nassar is serving decades in prison. Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned physician.