India introduces new rules to regulate online content

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has rolled out new regulations for social media companies and digital streaming websites to make them more accountable for the online content shared on their platforms. The new regulations announced Thursday by India’s Information Technology Ministry will give the government more power to police online content. They require social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to swiftly erase contentious content that Indian authorities deem unlawful and assist with investigations by law enforcement agencies. The new regulations will take effect in three months. They were announced as debate swirls over free speech and the suspension by Twitter of some Indian accounts linked to farmers’ protests after regulators ordered them to be blocked.