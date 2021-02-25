Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment

The Utah Jazz said they will “thoroughly investigate” an allegation from former NBA player Elijah Millsap that longtime team executive Dennis Lindsey directed a bigoted statement toward him during an end-of-season exit interview in 2015. Millsap, the brother of former Jazz standout and current Denver forward Paul Millsap, made the allegation in a tweet on Wednesday. Millsap alleged that Lindsey, then the team’s general manager, said “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana.” Lindsey, now the team’s executive vice president, has denied saying that.