Join Tioga County ASAP’s Black Balloon Day to support those affected by overdose

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is encouraging the community to join the 4th annual Black Balloon Day on March 6.

Christina Olevano, the Program Director with Tioga County ASAP Coalition, said Black Balloon day is an international event and the purpose is to bring awareness to lives lost due to overdose and show support for those affected by substance use disorder.

Olevano said the Tioga County community is encourage to hang black balloons from their homes and businesses to show support.

Black balloons will be available for pickup on Sat. March 6, from the two locations below

Casa-Trinity at 72 North Ave. in Owego from 9 a.m. until the balloons are gone

Valley United Presbyterian Church at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Olevano said black balloons can also be delivered to peoples homes. If you are interested, contact Tioga County ASAP Coalition on Facebook here or call (607) 223-4066.

Tioga County ASAP Coalition encourages the community to share pictures of Black Balloon Day on social media using #BLACKBALLOONDAY and #TIOGAASAP and tagging Tioga County ASAP on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information visit the Tioga County ASAP website here.

