Kremlin critic Navalny sent to prison outside Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawyer for Russia’s opposition leader says Alexei Navalny has been sent to serve his sentence to a prison outside Moscow. The lawyer wouldn’t immediately say Thursday what prison Navalny has been sent to. The move comes despite the demand by Europe’s top human rights court to release him. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vociferous foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation. Earlier this month, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating terms of his probation while convalescing in Germany.