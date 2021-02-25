Libya’s new PM delays naming Cabinet as deadline looms

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s newly-elected prime minister has failed to name members of a much-anticipated Cabinet ahead of an expected deadline. That’s raised questions over whether his transitional government can unite Libya’s factions. Instead, the prime minister says he only shared with Libyan lawmakers proposed guidelines for the selection of Cabinet members, and an outline of his priorities in the coming period. He spoke to reporters Thursday in the capital, Tripoli. Appointing the Cabinet is part of a U.N.-backed transitional roadmap that envisages holding general elections in the war-torn North African country by the end of the year.