McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald’s, Yum deals

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several fast food chains in the coming years to expand to products that could eventually include a plant-based burger, chalupa or toppings on a stuffed-crust pizza. Beyond Meat on Thursday announced distribution agreements with McDonald’s as well as Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. The California company says will develop plant-based products for all the restaurants, with exclusive menu items for each brand.