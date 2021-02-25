Mercy House receives $100,000 from Mother Cabrini Health Foundation

(WBNG) -- The Mercy House of the Southern Tier was selected to be a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grantee and received $100,000.

In a news release, the Mercy House said this grant has allowed them to hire a registered nurse to work in the community, meet with palliative teams at hospitals, have informational in-home visits, and help in raising awareness of the Mercy House as a community care shelter for the terminally ill.

“We are grateful to the Mother Cabrini Foundation for awarding us this grant to continue our ministry of caring for the terminally ill and their families in our community,” said Linda Cera, Executive Director.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation gives out grants targeted to specific needs.