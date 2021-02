CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Michael Somare, a pivotal figure in Papua New Guinea’s independence and the nation’s first prime minister, has died. He was 84 and had been receiving palliative care for pancreatic cancer in a Port Moresby hospital. Somare was the South Pacific island nation’s longest-serving government leader after it became independent of Australia in 1975. He was prime minister for 17 years during four separate periods.