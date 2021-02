Mount St. Mary’s tops St. Francis in OT behind Chong Qui

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui and Deandre Thomas scored 16 points apiece as Mount St. Mary’s beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-65 in overtime. Chong Qui forced the extra session with a long 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left. Josh Reaves added 13 points, and Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had 10 for Mount St. Mary’s. Jefferson posted 12 rebounds and Thomas had seven rebounds. Ronell Giles Jr. had 14 points for the Red Flash. Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Josh Cohen had 11 points.