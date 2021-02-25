Skip to Content

New York woman loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands

10:06 am National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, Sofia Moncayo has led a food distribution program through Mosaic West Queens Church. Moncayo was furloughed from her job at a construction company in June and remains unemployed. But she has continued to lead fundraisers and coordinate dozens of volunteers who distribute more than 1,000 boxes of food to families twice a week in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens. Moncayo says she strives to look at the people who are served by the program as neighbors, and not simply as people who need food.

Associated Press

