No. 2 NC State women get hot from outside, beat Pitt 83-53

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raina Perez scored 14 points and second-ranked North Carolina State was sharp from outside to beat Pittsburgh 83-53 in Thursday’s home finale. Jakia Brown-Turner also scored 14 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State made 16 of 26 3-pointers to tie the program record for made 3s in a game. N.C. State led by double digits nearly the entire way and ran off a 20-0 stretch during the third quarter to blow the game open. Perez led the outside-shooting blitz by making 4 of 5 3s. Freshman Sandrine Clesca had a season-high 12 points to lead the Panthers.