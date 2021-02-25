Skip to Content

Oklahoma officer charged in Black man’s fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A white Oklahoma City police officer accused of fatally shooting a fleeing Black man three times in the back has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed the charge Thursday against Sgt. Clifford Holman. If convicted, Holman could face up to life in prison. According to a police affidavit, Holman responded to a call of a Black man harassing customers at a business in north Oklahoma City. Holman encountered 60-year-old Bennie Edwards, who was holding a knife. After using a Taser and pepper spray against Edwards with little effect, police say Holman shot Edwards three times in the back, killing him.

Associated Press

