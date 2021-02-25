Qatar to pour $60 million into new Israel-Gaza gas pipeline

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has pledged $60 million on to help construct a natural gas pipeline running from Israel into the Gaza Strip. The project aims to ease the energy crisis afflicting the impoverished enclave. The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that natural gas now flowing through a pipeline in Israel from the eastern Mediterranean will be transported via a new extension into Gaza. The statement did not give a date for the pipeline’s completion. But the official confirmation of funding after weeks of anticipation signals a diplomatic breakthrough between the many parties to the project: Europeans, Israelis, Palestinians and Qataris.