Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh of a street scene in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre will be put on public display for the first time ahead of an auction next month. Sotheby’s auction house said Thursday the picture, painted in 1887, has remained in the same family collection for over 100 years — unseen to the public eye. The painting will be exhibited next month in Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Paris ahead of an auction scheduled on March 25 in the French capital. “Street Scene in Montmartre” depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky. Sotheby’s has estimated its value between 5 and 8 million euros.