Syria govt says it has virus vaccine; doesn’t say from where

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s health minister says his government has procured coronavirus vaccines from a friendly country he declined to name. He says frontline health workers are the first to be inoculated, starting next week. It wasn’t clear why the health minister declined to name the country that provided the vaccines. But the announcement comes days after Israeli media reports said Israel paid Russia $1.2 million to provide the Syrian government with coronavirus vaccines. That was part of a deal that secured the release of an Israeli woman held in Damascus. Such Israeli bankrolling of Syria’s vaccination efforts would be an embarrassment the Syrian government, which considers Israel its main regional enemy.