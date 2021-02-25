Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing

President Joe Biden has spoken to Saudi King Salman for the first time since taking office more than a month ago. Thursday’s conversation between the two strategic partners was overshadowed by the expected release of U.S. intelligence findings on whether the king’s son approved the killing of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist. The White House description of the call made no mention of Biden raising the killing. Jamal Khashoggi was a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power. Saudi security and intelligence agents and others killed Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The Saudi prince denies ordering the killing. The Biden administration has promised “accountability” in the slaying of the U.S.-based journalist.