Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods has been moved to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on Thursday said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.” Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute and a rehabilitation program. Woods was hurt Tuesday when an SUV he was driving struck a raised median in a coastal LA suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says there wasn’t any evidence that Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol.