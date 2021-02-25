Skip to Content

Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery

11:43 pm National News from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods has been moved to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on Thursday said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.” Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute and a rehabilitation program. Woods was hurt Tuesday when an SUV he was driving struck a raised median in a coastal LA suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department says there wasn’t any evidence that Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol. 

Associated Press

