WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal to lift the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s just their second victory in six games this season between the longtime rivals. Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington. Vitek Vanecek allowed two goals three minutes apart and finished with 26 saves. The Penguins power play went 0 for 4 with four shots on goal.