Woman sues Utah youth facility amid sex assault allegations

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A woman is suing a Utah youth treatment facility that she says punished her after she accused a male staff member of a sexual assault while she was a minor. A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Utah’s 6th District Court alleges that she was sexually assaulted multiple times in 2019 by a male staff member at Turn-About Ranch, a youth residential treatment center. Turn-About Ranch describes itself on its website as a “real, working cattle ranch” where students learn leadership and accountability skills. Turn-About Ranch did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday by the Daily Herald.