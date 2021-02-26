2 US Navy warships in Mideast affected by coronavirus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two U.S. Navy warships operating in the Mideast have been affected by the coronavirus. That’s according to Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. A dozen troops aboard the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock, tested positive for COVID-19. The commanders says that ship is at port in Bahrain. She says another vessel, the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, has several suspected cases of the virus. That vessel will be heading to a location she declined to immediately name due to “operational security.”