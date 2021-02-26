American Civic Association administers vaccinations as part of state pop-up sites

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The race to vaccinate all residents in New York state includes reaching out to those in underserved communities.

A number of pop-up vaccination sites mandated by the Governor were announced at the beginning of the month, and another site was announced yesterday to be set up right here in the Southern Tier at the American Civic Association.

12 News spoke with officials at the site today as it administered vaccinations to those eligible in the community.

The executive director of the American Civic Association, Maya Garcia, says more than 250 immigrants, refugees, and people of color were able to get a vaccination today.

Garcia says her organization contacted people who are part of underserved communities to make sure they got their chance at a vaccination. She says she is happy to play such a vital role in her community.

"The American Civic Association is here to help people of our community in any way we can, and COVID-19 is something that we have to take seriously. It's important for all of us to be part of the solution and work together to fight COVID-19," Garcia told 12 News.

She says there is a waitlist for those who couldn't make it to their appointment today, and those free spots were filled by others to give them the opportunity at a vaccination.

Garcia and the Civic Association say they would be more than happy to host another pop-up clinic in the future.