Another Pennsylvania health network vaccinates employee kin

A second Pennsylvania health system has acknowledged that it gave the COVID-19 vaccine to employees’ family members, but says it halted the program after discussions with the state Department of Health. The University of Pennsylvania Health System says that its Chester County Hospital ran a “lottery system” for family members of employees who otherwise met the state’s eligibility requirements. Earlier this week, another large health network, Geisinger, acknowledged that it had allowed employees’ family members to skip the COVID-19 vaccine line. The Health Department frowns on such favoritism. An agency official calls it an “equity issue.”