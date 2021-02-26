As ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ returns, creator sees no end in sight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns in April for season four, its creator is reluctant to predict when the dystopian drama will be ready for its final act. Bruce Miller says he can keep going as long as he’s satisfied with the stories and if star Elisabeth Moss sticks with it. The series is already renewed for another year, but the show’s producers say the new season doesn’t hold back on playing out story lines. Moss, who plays rebel leader June, directed three episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” under trying pandemic-safety conditions. The series returns April 28 on Hulu with 10 new episodes.