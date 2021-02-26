Asian shares sink, Tokyo down 4% after tech rout on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have skidded after a rout in technology companies pulled the Nasdaq 3.5% lower in the steepest loss for the tech-heavy index since October. Tokyo fell 4% on Friday and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 3.4%. On Wall Street Thursday, the S&P 500 gave up 2.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost a more modest 1.8%. The steady march higher in Treasury yields has been drawing money out of the stock market and leading investors to question whether the massive run-up in Big Tech valuations in recent months has been excessive. Bond yields are rising as investors anticipate more stimulus from Washington, stronger economic growth and possibly a pickup in inflation.