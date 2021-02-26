B-Devils fall to Bears, 6-3

NEWARK (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils fell to the Hershey Bears Friday night 6-3, marking the team's fifth consecutive loss.

After Hershey took a 1-0 lead in the first period, Nolan Foote tied the game with his second goal of the season.

The Bears then rattled off four unanswered goals, taking a 5-1 lead into the third period.

The B-Devils worked toward a comeback in the third. Nick Merkley scored his second goal of the season as a power play ended, just over one minute into the final period.

A few minutes later, Jesper Boqvist fed a pass to Marian Studenic, who scored to bring the B-Devils within two.

The comeback fell short, as the Bears added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

Final score:

B-Devils - 3, (2-3-1-1), Bears - 6 (4-1-2-0)

Gilles Senn stopped 26 of 31 pucks, while Hershey's Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves.

The B-Devils head to Hershey to take on the Bears Saturday at 4 p.m.