Biden surveys weather harm, encourages virus shots in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Texas on his first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. The president’s empathy will be on full display as he and his wife, Jill, survey damage caused by severe winter weather and encourage people to get their coronavirus shots. The brutal winter weather across the South over Valentine’s Day weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.