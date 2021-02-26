Binghamton University Q Center reacts to House passing Equality Act

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local LGBTQ community groups celebrated the move from the House of Representatives to pass a bill protecting the LGBTQ communities' rights in the nation's labor and civil rights laws, saying it brings them one step closer to equality.

The Q Center at Binghamton University helps students navigate their own identities and how they can be perceived by others. Staff at the Q Center say the passage of the Equality Act in the House of Representatives would help protect LGBTQ employees across the country.

While many may already think protections such as these already exist, Q Center staff say the reality is vastly different.

"In about 29 states across the country, these protections do not exist. So, without a federal blanket that will cover all 50 states, we really are left with a patchwork of state by state provisions," said Kelly Clark, Director of the Q Center.

The Equality Act still needs to be passed by the Senate and approved by President Biden before it becomes law.

