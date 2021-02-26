Breakout ‘Borat’ star Maria Bakalova conquers Hollywood

Maria Bakalova is having one of those shooting-star, fairytale moments that aspiring actors dream of but never imagine achieving, especially if they live as far from Hollywood as Bulgaria. The 24 year-old actress had just graduated from drama school when, at the end of a long prom night, she sent off some improv videos for a secret project. She soon found herself on the way to London to audition with Sacha Baron Cohen for his “Borat” sequel. Bakalova has won raves for her fearless performance as Tutar, Borat’s 15-year-old daughter.