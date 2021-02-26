Briton jailed for breaking Singapore quarantine order

SINGAPORE (AP) — A British man has been sentenced to two weeks in jail and fined for breaking a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore. Nigel Skea is the first Briton to be jailed for flouting coronavirus rules in the city-state. A handful had their work passes revoked and paid fines. He left his hotel room three times last September, one one occasion climbing an emergency stairwell to enter a room booked by his fiancée. The couple has since married. She pleaded guilty to aiding him and was sentenced to a week in jail. The judge said the sentences were meant to send a “clear message” that virus restrictions should be followed.