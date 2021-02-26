Czechs to impose tighter lockdown amid UK variant surge

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government is planning to further tighten its lockdown to slow down a surge of a highly contagious coronavirus variant. It has announced a plan to “radically” limit free movement of citizens and further measures, including the closure of nursery schools and schools for children with disabilities that until now have remained open. Babis says the restrictions are needed after the number of patients in hospitals dramatically increased. The details of the new lockdown are to be announced on Friday. The minority Cabinet first wants to win support from the opposition to extend the state of emergency, a tool that makes it possible to limit people’s basic rights.