Elephant kills zookeeper with blow from trunk in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s northern Cantabria region are investigating how an elephant killed a worker at a local zoo. The Cantabrian regional government says 44-year-old Joaquín Gutiérrez died in a hospital on Tuesday, several hours after a female elephant struck him with its trunk while he was cleaning its enclosure. Officials said the blow knocked Gutiérrez back and he hit his head against the pen’s bars. The local tourism director says Gutiérrez had been working with elephants at the zoo for almost 20 years. The elephant that struck him had a foot infection and is believed to be pregnant. She weighs more than 4.4 tons.