Ex-Scottish leader testifies as sex case tears party apart

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond has criticized the government of his successor and one-time friend for undermining democratic principles and the rule of law, in the latest episode of a political tug of war that threatens to tear apart the country’s independence movement. Salmond testified Friday to a committee of the Scottish parliament that is investigating the government’s handling of the case. Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government had acted unlawfully and awarded Salmond 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses. The long-awaited testimony was postponed earlier this week after the national prosecutors’ office expressed concerns about Salmond’s written evidence.