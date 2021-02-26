Explosion destroys cafe, injures 3 people in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion has destroyed a café building and injured three people in a Russian city 400 kilometers (248 miles) east of Moscow. Emergency officials said the blast in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday morning occurred in the annex of a 12-story residential building where the café was located. The annex collapsed, and three people sustained injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion. Media reports initially suggested it was a gas explosion, but local emergency officials said the residential building wasn’t gasified. A chain that owned the café said it didn’t use gas, either. Authorities have opened a criminal probe.