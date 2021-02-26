Explosion strikes ship in Gulf of Oman; crew safe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say an explosion has struck a ship in the Gulf of Oman. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, says the crew is safe after the explosion overnight. The UKMTO says the ship is heading to the nearest port. The UKMTO gave the ship’s last position off the coast of Muscat, the capital of Oman. The U.S. Navy says Friday it is aware of the explosion and is monitoring the situation. In the summer of 2019, against the backdrop of steeply rising tensions between Iran and the U.S., the American military blamed Iran for suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategic shipping lanes.