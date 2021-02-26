German defense minister visits troops in Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) — The German defense minister has arrived in Afghanistan for an unannounced visit to the country’s troops there. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Germany is ready to “continue supporting Afghanistan during its peace process,” the defense ministry said in a written statement. Earlier this week, the German government prepared the way for the country’s troops in Afghanistan — the second-biggest contingent in a NATO force — to stay in place until next year if needed. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new draft mandate that would enable German troops to stay until Jan. 31. The current mandate for Afghanistan expires at the end of March. The defense minister landed Friday in Mazar-E Sharif.