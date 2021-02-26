Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97. Simmons and Embiid wrecked the Mavericks in the second quarter, and with each steal, dunk and drive showed why they were again selected as All-Stars and have led the Sixers to the best record in the Eastern Conference. Luka Doncic scored 19 points for the Mavericks. The Sixers could soon have fans inside the Wells Fargo Center and the select few who get to watch will get a live look at perhaps the most dominant duo in the East outside of Brooklyn.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal to lift the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s just their second victory in six games this season between the longtime rivals. Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for Washington. Vitek Vanecek allowed two goals three minutes apart and finished with 26 saves. The Penguins power play went 0 for 4 with four shots on goal.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s been a month to forget for Bucknell as the undefeated Bison had every game in February canceled because the team has been on pause for the coronavirus. The Bison are 8-0 and one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I basketball. They join Cal Baptist, which is transitioning from Division II. Coach Trevor Woodruff’s team last played on Jan. 31 against Lehigh before positive tests and contact tracing forced them to postpone the final eight games of the regular season.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper’s first year in Philadelphia ended with his former team winning the World Series and the Phillies suffered another September collapse in his second season. He says it’s time to end the team’s nine-year postseason drought. Harper is encouraged the Phillies hired David Dombrowski to be president of baseball operations and re-signed two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Before those moves, Harper wasn’t sure about the team’s direction. Dombrowski won a World Series with the Marlins in 1997, another with the Red Sox in 2018 and reached two with the Tigers.

UNDATED (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco is hoping to put a difficult 2020 behind him. Polanco hit a career-worst .153 last season. The 29-year-old says the shortened 60-game season led him to putting too much pressure on himself. He spent the winter playing in his native Dominican Republic and working out with assistant hitting coach Christian Marrero. Polanco is in the final guaranteed year of a five-year contract he signed in 2016.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh junior forward Au’Diese Toney is transferring, the second high-profile departure for the Panthers in as many days. The decision came a day after teammate Xavier Johnson announced he was entering the transfer portal. Toney averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists and is considered among the better defenders in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He missed Pitt’s last game, a loss to Florida State last Saturday, while recovering from a concussion.