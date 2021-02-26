Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Residents say hundreds of girls are missing after a large group of gunmen raided a school in northern Nigeria early Friday morning. The raid in Zamfara state is the latest mass abduction of school children in northern Nigeria. One parent says school records show 300 girls are missing. A resident says the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp, preventing soldiers from interfering while the gunmen spent several hours at the school. Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state and are known to kidnap for money and for the release of their members from jail.