IS bride loses bid to return to UK to fight for citizenship

LONDON (AP) — A woman who as a teenager ran away from London to join the Islamic State group has lost her bid to return to the U.K. to fight for the restoration of her citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters she wanted to come home, but was denied the chance after the home secretary revoked her citizenship. The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that she should not be allowed to return to the country to pursue her case.